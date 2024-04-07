Top 7 Hollywood movies that found themselves in controversies to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Joker is about a failed stand-up comedian. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The film showcases portrayal of mental illness.
A Clock Work Orange is an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s novel. You can stream on YouTube.
The Interview streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about Dave Skylark and his producer.
Cuties is a French coming-of-age drama that you can watch on Netflix.
Promising Young Woman is a dark comedy thriller about Cassie. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Zero Dark Thirty is about the hunt for Osama bin Laden. You can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Mother available to watch on YouTube is about Mother and Him staying in a secluded house.
