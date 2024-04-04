Top 7 Indian mystery thriller web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 04, 2024
Best Seller is about a renowned novelist Tahir Wazir who goes through a writer's block.
Breathe is about Denzel who tries to save his ailing son.
The Last Hour is about DCP Arup Singh investigating rape and murder of a Bengali actress.
Hush Hush is about friends whose lives change drastically post an incident at a party.
Dhootha is about Sagar Varma Avudhuri who newspaper clippings of tragedies.
Adhura is about haunted school where mysterious occurrences take place.
Dahaad is abour murders of 27 women in a state.
