Top 7 Indian mystery thriller web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Best Seller is about a renowned novelist Tahir Wazir who goes through a writer's block.

Breathe is about Denzel who tries to save his ailing son.

The Last Hour is about DCP Arup Singh investigating rape and murder of a Bengali actress.

Hush Hush is about friends whose lives change drastically post an incident at a party.

Dhootha is about Sagar Varma Avudhuri who newspaper clippings of tragedies.

Adhura is about haunted school where mysterious occurrences take place.

Dahaad is abour murders of 27 women in a state.

