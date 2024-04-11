Top 7 Indian superhero films to stream on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
These biographical dramas about authors will leave you hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These films showcase the power of Indian superhero that you can watch now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's Krrish is about a man with supernatural abilitiesin him. Watch on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Minnal Murali, a Malayalam film is about a small-town superhero that you can stream on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu-Man on Jiocinema is Telugu film which is about Indian mythology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zokkomon is about the journey of an orphan living with his aunt and uncle. Stream now on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Flying Jatt is a story about martial arts teacher who gets to know about his superpowers. Watch on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr India on ZEE5 is about a man who lives with orphaned children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most disturbing true-crime documentaries on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More