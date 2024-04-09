Top 7 Japanese web series on Netflix to explore something new

Here are the most liked Japanese shows on Netflix for you to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the wonderful comedy-drama Samurai Gourmet, a recently retired man discovers the pleasures of Japanese cuisine and dining, taking strength from his inner samurai to appreciate life's small pleasures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Naked Director is a provocative drama that tells the story of a Japanese adult film filmmaker who, in the 1980s, revolutionizes the business with his daring and unique style. It is based on a true story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Erased is a gripping mystery series about a guy who can travel back in time to stop catastrophes from happening. He must work quickly to safeguard his loved ones and find the truth behind a string of killings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping drama about the lives of women in a suburban community where scandals, secrets, and desires boil beneath the surface of seemingly perfect domesticity is called Fishbowl Wives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alice in Borderland is a suspenseful science fiction thriller that centers on a group of pals who are forced to play lethal games in order to survive and learn the truth about their situation in a mysterious parallel reality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Hiiragi's Homeroom is a gripping drama about a high school teacher who faces personal struggles and the past while mentoring and inspiring his students.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the gripping action series House of Ninjas, which is set in feudal Japan, ninjas must balance honor, betrayal, and devotion while pursuing power and survival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Heeramandi, Top 9 other movies and web series set during Mughal era