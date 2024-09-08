Top 7 Jung Hae-in Korean dramas to watch on OTT while chilling with your partner

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2024

Jung Hae-in is a South Korean actor who leaves everyone impressed with his charm.

Here is a list of 7 gripping romance and thriller dramas of Jung Hae-in to watch now.

A Piece of your mind is a melodrama about a neuroscientist who fails at relationships.

D.P. is a Netflix Original series about deserter Pursuit officer who teams up with a police officer to catch deserters.

While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama that will keep you hooked.

Snowdrop is about a South Korean student and a North Korean spy.

One Spring Night is about a single father who gets a second shot at love.

Something in the rain is a romantic drama about the relationship between two acquaintances.

Connect is a sci-fi thriller about a detective who becomes connected to a mysterious figure.

