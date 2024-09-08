Top 7 Jung Hae-in Korean dramas to watch on OTT while chilling with your partner
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 08, 2024
Jung Hae-in is a South Korean actor who leaves everyone impressed with his charm.
Here is a list of 7 gripping romance and thriller dramas of Jung Hae-in to watch now.
A Piece of your mind is a melodrama about a neuroscientist who fails at relationships.
D.P. is a Netflix Original series about deserter Pursuit officer who teams up with a police officer to catch deserters.
While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama that will keep you hooked.
Snowdrop is about a South Korean student and a North Korean spy.
One Spring Night is about a single father who gets a second shot at love.
Something in the rain is a romantic drama about the relationship between two acquaintances.
Connect is a sci-fi thriller about a detective who becomes connected to a mysterious figure.
