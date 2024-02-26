Top 7 Korean dramas featuring the cast of Crash Landing On You to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Perhaps Crash Landing on You was your first K-drama experience if you stumbled across the fascinating world of Korean dramas during the pandemic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the fantastical romantic comedy Secret Garden, a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman inexplicably switch bodies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the endearing romance Something in the Rain, a thirty-something woman and her best friend's younger brother fall in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dinner Mate is a romantic comedy that centers on two people who happen to cross paths and develop a special friendship over food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 centers on the lives of five friends and their families.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Start-Up is an adolescent drama surrounding the journey of young entrepreneurs set in the tech startup sector.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A humorous sitcom called Welcome to Waikiki (Samdalri) follows the life of three friends who own a failing hotel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Queen is a historical fusion comedy in which the soul of a contemporary chef is imprisoned in the body of a Joseon queen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hindi films showing one sided romance
Find Out More