Top 7 Korean dramas releasing on OTT in second half of July
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 20, 2024
Prepare yourself for an exciting K-drama marathon by grabbing some munchies.
The third season of "Sweet Home" concludes the story of the dystopian monster.
Kim Ha-neul and K-pop sensation Rain collaborate in Disney+'s action-thriller "Red Swan."
In "The Auditors," a corporate drama centered on the corrupt JU Construction, Shin Ha-kyun makes a comeback.
In "Tarot," tarot cards connected to the decisions made in the past curse seven characters.
The legal comedy-drama "Good Partner" stars Jang Na-ra and Nam Ji-hyun as mismatched attorneys.
The young love story "Serendipity's Embrace" is based on Nam Ji-eun and Kim In-ho's webtoon "Is It Fate?"
The role of Detective Baek Joong-sik in "No Way Out: The Roulette" is portrayed by Cho Jin-woong, who is entrusted with the protection of infamous criminal Kim Kook-ho.
