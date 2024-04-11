Top 7 low rated Bollywood films to watch for great fun on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Aap Kaa Surroor has got 2.3 ratings and you can watch it on YouTube. The story is about a rockstar who gets arrested in Germany.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Your Raashee? got 4.8 ratings and is aout Yogesh who looks for a bride for him. Stream on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in main roles. The film has got 3.8 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaandaar stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in main roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video as it got 3.6 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani on Amazon Prime Video has got 2.6 stars. The film will take you on a laugh riot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deshdrohi has got 1.2 stars and it features Kamaal R Khan. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Impossible! streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about Abhay and his college obsession with Alisha. The film got 4.9 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 films based on real-life authors to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More