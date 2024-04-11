Top 7 low rated Bollywood films to watch for great fun on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
Aap Kaa Surroor has got 2.3 ratings and you can watch it on YouTube. The story is about a rockstar who gets arrested in Germany.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What's Your Raashee? got 4.8 ratings and is aout Yogesh who looks for a bride for him. Stream on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in main roles. The film has got 3.8 ratings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaandaar stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in main roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video as it got 3.6 ratings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani on Amazon Prime Video has got 2.6 stars. The film will take you on a laugh riot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deshdrohi has got 1.2 stars and it features Kamaal R Khan. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Impossible! streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about Abhay and his college obsession with Alisha. The film got 4.9 ratings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 films based on real-life authors to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More