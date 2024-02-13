Top 7 most entertaining Pakistani dramas on MX Player
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Watch the greatest Urdu programs on MX Player and get ready for an unforgettable voyage full of dramatic scenes, heartfelt moments, and celebrations of rich linguistic and cultural history.
Ibn-E-Hawwa takes audiences on an insightful trip through the subtleties of life and the complexity of interpersonal relationships.
It is based on the same Farhat Ishtiaq book, Bin Roye Ansoo, which served as the basis for the same movie.
The cast of Woh Aik Pal is outstanding, with notable roles played by Feroze Khan, Ayesha Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Alyy Khan.
Black magic and mystical themes are combined in Nazr-E-Bad, a story that revolves around a family that gets entangled with sinister forces.
Kissey Apna Kahein delves into the intricacies that emerge in a family environment, as well as family dynamics and relationships.
The ensemble cast of Mere Meherban drama includes Ayeza Khan, Madiha Rizvi, Sanam Chaudhry, and other actors.
The main character of Kashf, portrayed by Hira Mani, is the focus of the narrative. Kashf has strange dreams that appear to foretell events.
