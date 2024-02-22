Top 7 most inspirational films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to give you the much needed boost
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
"The Imitation Game" is a biographical drama that tells the story of Alan Turing, a gifted mathematician who was instrumental in deciphering Nazi codes in World War II.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Pursuit of Happyness" is an inspiring movie that tells the true story of a struggling salesman who tries to give his son a better life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The moving story "12 Years a Slave" is based on the memoir of Solomon Northup, a free African-American who was abducted and sold into slavery in the 1800s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Into the Wild" is based on real-life experiences, it follows a young guy who decides to leave his traditional life behind and go on a solitary expedition into the Alaskan wilderness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Million Dollar Baby" - An engrossing sports drama that portrays the unorthodox relationship between a motivated girl boxer and her seasoned trainer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"A Beautiful Mind" - A biographical drama that follows the life of John Nash, a gifted mathematician who struggled with schizophrenia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Whiplash" -A riveting film that pushes the limits of obsession and devotion, it chronicles the turbulent relationship between a young, gifted drummer and his strict music teacher.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the face of institutional corruption and injustice, two prisoners in "The Shawshank Redemption" create an unexpected relationship within the walls of a prison.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inspired by celeb baby names? Here are the most trending ones to choose from
Find Out More