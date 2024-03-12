Top 7 most loved films on Jio Cinema which are a must watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Indulge into the experience of watching films from different genres on Jio Cinema.
"Vikram Vedha" - A captivating game of cat and mouse that blurs the boundaries between morality and justice between a crafty mobster and a determined police officer.
"Luka Chuppi" is a charming romantic comedy about a couple navigating the challenges of a live-in relationship. It's full of misunderstandings and accidents.
"Ramleela" is a colorful cinematic spectacular that transports viewers to a timeless story of passion, love, and family rivalries.
"Made in China": A funny and perceptive account of an aspirational businessman trying to establish himself in the competitive business world with an unusual product.
"Cocktail" is a potent blend of betrayal, love, and friendship that tests the links that bind people together while taking place in far-off places.
The terrifying horror film "Bhediya" awakens our innate fear of the unknown, which is always present in the shadows of a distant village.
"Anjaana Anjaani" is a moving story of two lost souls who go out on a path of self-discovery and atonement. It is one of chance meetings and surprising relationships.
