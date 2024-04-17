Top 7 most watched movies on Netflix just for you

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

Here are some of the most loved films that you can enjoy on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A lethal female assassin emerges from hiding in the gritty action movie The Mother in order to defend the daughter she gave up years earlier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraction 2: With even more dramatic action scenes promised, Tyler Rake is back for another high-stakes assignment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Luther: The Fallen Sun, Detective John Luther makes a comeback to battle both his personal demons and a brand-new adversary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You People is a humorous look at family dynamics and cultural conflicts in modern romantic comedies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder Mystery 2: The Spitz team sets off on yet another suspenseful and unpredictable murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your Place or Mine: When two friends switch lifestyles, it causes unanticipated sexual relationships and introspective moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Benoit Blanc takes on a challenging new case on a Greek island with a group of suspects in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 underrated Bollywood films on Amazon Prime for audience with a quirky taste

 

 Find Out More