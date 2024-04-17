Top 7 most watched movies on Netflix just for you
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 17, 2024
Here are some of the most loved films that you can enjoy on Netflix.
A lethal female assassin emerges from hiding in the gritty action movie The Mother in order to defend the daughter she gave up years earlier.
Extraction 2: With even more dramatic action scenes promised, Tyler Rake is back for another high-stakes assignment.
In Luther: The Fallen Sun, Detective John Luther makes a comeback to battle both his personal demons and a brand-new adversary.
You People is a humorous look at family dynamics and cultural conflicts in modern romantic comedies.
Murder Mystery 2: The Spitz team sets off on yet another suspenseful and unpredictable murder mystery.
Your Place or Mine: When two friends switch lifestyles, it causes unanticipated sexual relationships and introspective moments.
Benoit Blanc takes on a challenging new case on a Greek island with a group of suspects in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
