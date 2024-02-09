Top 7 movies with unbelievable climax on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Some thriller films available on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms offer an intense, captivating experience.

If you enjoy suspense films, you shouldn't miss The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai, a small-town police officer tasked with looking into the death of the patriarch of an affluent family the night before his wedding.

Haseen Dilruba, which stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in important parts, tells a story of mystery, passion, and love.

Natalie Portman plays the aspiring ballet ballerina Nina Sayers in this psychological thriller Black Swan, whose quest for perfection has a negative impact on her mental and emotional health.

The film Gone Girl is captivating due to its somber themes and methodical editing.

The emotionally driven narrative, spooky atmosphere, and menacing soundtrack come together to create a stunning plot twist in Shutter Island.

Rear Window is regarded as one of Hitchcock's best films and has gone on to become a thriller genre classic.

