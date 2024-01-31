Top 7 must-watch Disney Plus Hotstar originals to escape the real world
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Enter a world of fantasy with Disney+, where films take viewers to touching tales and magical settings.
Peter Pan and Wendy is a remake of Peter Pan and is super fun to watch.
Godmothered is a fantasy comedy that gives several twists with every scene.
Werewolf by Night brings out the monsters of night to life with a great cinematic feel.
Togo is based upon a story of a man and his dog named Togo during diphtheria outbreak.
Tom Hanks plays the adored woodcarver and toymaker Gepetto in the animated film Pinocchio. Ainsworth, a young actor, plays Pinocchio, the wooden puppet that comes to life.
A live-action version of Disney's beloved animated picture Lady and the Tramp is available on Hotstar for you to watch in your free time.
The live-action/animated hybrid film Enchanted has a prequel called Disenchanted which is very interesting overall.
