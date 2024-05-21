Top 7 nail biting thrillers on Hotstar to watch now
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
Only Murders in the Building: Three true crime aficionados who share an apartment complex begin looking into killings that have occurred there.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Civil Servant is a compelling story about BIA agents in Belgrade who must negotiate complex local and international intrigues while avoiding grave threats to Serbia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops: A thriller about Indian espionage that follows RAW's Himmat Singh and his crew as they hunt for the mastermind behind significant terrorist strikes in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taaza Khabar: The narrative of sanitation worker Vasant "Vasya" Gawade, who develops the power to foresee the future and causes unexpected turns in both his life and the lives of others around him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Daredevil (MCU): Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and vigilante at night, battles crime in Hell's Kitchen, New York, by using his enhanced senses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Action-packed series Freelancer follows a former police officer who becomes a mercenary and sets out to save a little girl who is stranded in war-torn Syria.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice: A legal drama that explores the experiences of people who are entangled in the criminal court system and must overcome difficult obstacles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Enjoy these webshows online on Hotstar and recommend them to your loved ones.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 dubbed films on Netflix that are loved by the masses
Find Out More