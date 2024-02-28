Top 7 new movies and web series added to Netflix's list
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Netflix has recently added many interesting shows and movies just for you.
"The Netflix Slam" is a competitive reality show in which participants compete in several tasks in an attempt to win the title of Netflix binge-watching champion.
"Spaceman" is a science fiction adventure movie that centers on a lone astronaut who is forced to endure the harsh environment on a far-off planet.
" Somebody Feed Phil," Season 7: The lovable seventh installment of the travel and food documentary series, which tracks Phil Rosenthal as he experiments with various cuisines.
"Blood & Water" Season 4: The famous teen drama series from South Africa continues the narrative of a high school student searching for her sister who has gone missing.
Season 2 of the engrossing mystery thriller series "The Tourist" follows a fresh traveler who becomes caught in perilous mysteries.
'Code 8 Part II': The follow-up to the science fiction thriller 'Code 8', which centers on a group of super powered individuals navigating a world of discrimination and government conspiracies.
"American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" is a series of investigative documentaries that explores a convoluted criminal network.
