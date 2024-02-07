Top 7 new thrillers on MX Player you can’t afford to miss
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Amazing original thriller web series that are the ideal balance of mystery and fun are available on MX Player.
The most anticipated show, Roohaniyat, a tale of a tragic love story will be available on MX Player.
Watch Matsya Kaand, a series filled with challenges and witty dialogues.
Raktanchal, inspired from true stories, shows the real crime incidents that happened in the 1980’s in Uttar Pradesh.
The 2013 nationwide medical entrance test fraud known as the Vyapam Scam served as the model for Shiksha Mandal's story.
With this gripping spy thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, Anamika, Sunny Leone makes her OTT debut.
In this exciting five-part miniseries, Missing Stone, starring Barun Sobti and Bidita Bag, there's love, passion, and betrayal.
Starring in the key parts of this romantic thriller, Dangerous, are real-life couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.
