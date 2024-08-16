Top 7 original SonyLIV web series that you can watch with family and kids

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2024

Lampan is a story about a boy who stays with his grandparents in a village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pet Puraan is a heartwarming drama about pet parenting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pet Puraan is a comedy Marathi series which will tickle your funny bones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabbar is a story of a retired police officer whose family gets tangled in a web of crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak is a family comedy-drama series that captures the essence of middle-class life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak is about an employee at the electricity division who stays with his wife and two sons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance is about three best friends who embark on an adventurous college life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avrodh: The siege within is a military drama inspired by the 2016 Uri attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avrodh: The Siege Within stars Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi and more stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undekhi is a crime thriller about the murder of a young dancer at a high-profile wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 disturbing documentaries about serial killers that will leave you scared on Netflix, YouTube and more OTT

 

 Find Out More