Top 7 perfect crime thriller movies on true stories on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
The Iceman is about Richard Kuklinski who lived a double life - a family man and a mafia hitman. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Man of God showcases complex relationship between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and Bundy. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is about America’s serial killers, Ted Bundy. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blow is about a George Jung, a drug trafficker who gains prominence. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Nurse on Netflix is about serial killer, Charlie Cullen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Strangers is about a young couple who meet three masked strangers. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Frozen Ground on Google Play movies is about sadistic serial killers, Robert Hansen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Hindi psychological thriller films to watch on YouTube and MX Player
Find Out More