Top 7 psychological thrillers on Amazon Prime, JioCinema and more OTT that are only for the brave hearts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Certain films are meant to be watched for entertainment, while others may make you feel uneasy. Those who are easily agitated or weak in heart should avoid the latter.
The Greek film Dogtooth presents a disturbing image of a broken family.
The core idea of the Saw franchise, which consists of ten films plus spin-offs, is on Jigsaw, a serial killer with a strong moral code who subjects his victims to intricate and agonizing traps.
Infinity Pool's narrative is full of violence, hedonism, and unsaid fear.
Even as the titles roll, the visual description, ambient tension, and unusual horror themes of Midsommar leave you feeling uneasy.
The graphic body horror in Crimes of the Future is not a good idea for those unfamiliar with the genre or Cronenberg's work.
Body horror, psychological drama, and thriller are all combined in Titanic to create a frightening, mind-shattering environment with explicit scenes.
The Last House on the Left, directed by Wes Craven, is renowned for its gritty and contentious material and was influential in the growth of the horror genre.
