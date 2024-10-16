Top 7 psychological thrillers with twisted narratives to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 16, 2024
Jagged Mind is a story about Billie who suffers from episodic memory loss.
Cuttputlli stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in main roles. This is one of the best psychological thrillers that will keep you glued to the screens.
Akshay Kumar's film is an official remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan and fans have showered love on it.
The Night House is a story about a widow struggling to accept her husband Owen’s suicide.
Nightmare Alley is about a man with a skewed moral compass and who works at a travelling carnival.
Rorschach is a perfect Malayalam psychological thriller starring Mammootty in lead role.
Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan as a socially awkward dentist who lives a lonely life.
Freddy gets obsessed with a woman and the film becomes darker as his obsession grows.
Athiran stars Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The story is about a young psychiatrist who is assigned to a mental health facility situated in a secluded location.
