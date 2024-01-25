Top 7 real crime documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
These films and docuseries transport you to the most frightening corners of the human psyche, from unsolved mysteries that will make you doubt reality to famous criminal cases that rocked the foundations of justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired by the well-known Shakereh Khaleeli murder, Dancing on the Grave is an Indian true crime documentary.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired by the tragic case of Raja Kolander, a suspected cannibal connected to over 15 killings in eastern Uttar Pradesh, comes the true crime documentary series Indian Predator.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In House of Secrets, the discovery of eleven bodies belonging to the same family is the story. Of these, ten were found hanging, and the matriarch had been strangled.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Manitowoc County resident Steven Avery, who was falsely convicted in 1985 of attempted murder and sexual assault, is the main subject of the documentary Making a Murderer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abused by my girlfriend, it raises awareness of a subject that is sometimes ignored: guys who experience domestic abuse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The foundation of the doctor-patient relationship is trust, with the patient disclosing to the doctor even the most personal information about their lives. You really must watch Our Father to understand the concept.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There is nothing more horrific than a mother murdering or abusing her children. That is Sins of Our Mother's narrative.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Fighter, the best of Deepika Padukone movies to watch on OTT