Top 7 reasons to watch Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

Maharaja is a Netflix vengeance drama. Popularity is growing for it as fans are loving the film.

The film portrays the bond between a father and his daughter in an emotional way.

Maharaja has been brilliantly directed by Nithilan Saminathan.

The supporting cast, which includes Natty and Anurag Kashyap, is outstanding.

It's Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie. It's a major accomplishment for him.

There is a ton of thrills and tension in this. What happens after a man reports a missing can?

Savana, Mamta Mohandas and Abhirami are among the actors in the movie.

Maharaja is ideal for a weekend watch because it showcases Vijay's versatility as an actor.

