Top 7 serial killer movies to watch on Netflix this weekend
The Bone Collector is about detective who becomes quadriplegic after an accident.
Creep is a story about videographer who answers an online ad.
The Good Nurse is about a nurse who was convicted of murdering patients.
The Devil All The Time is about a young man who should confront the sinister legacy of his fam.
Lost Girls is a movie is based on the true story documented.
In The Shadow Of The Moon is about a police officer who wants to catch a mysterious serial killer.
Twin Murders: The Silence Of The White City is about Inspector Unai López de Ayala who investigates series of murders.
