Top 7 short films starring Bollywood actors on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2024

The following actors have not only done huge commercial films but were also a part of short films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular actor Avinash Tiwari has done a film called The Guest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rogan Josh was a film where Naseeruddin Shah gave us one of the best performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Juice is a short film where Shefali Shah has acted beautifully.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Mishra can be seen in Adheen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahalya is a short film featuring Radhika Apte.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee's role in Taandav is highly appreciated among his fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in a short film called Karma which talks about the capital punishment in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gauri Khan's secret diet to look young in your 50s

 

 Find Out More