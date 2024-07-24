Top 7 short films starring Bollywood actors on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 24, 2024
The following actors have not only done huge commercial films but were also a part of short films.
Popular actor Avinash Tiwari has done a film called The Guest.
Rogan Josh was a film where Naseeruddin Shah gave us one of the best performances.
Juice is a short film where Shefali Shah has acted beautifully.
Sanjay Mishra can be seen in Adheen.
Ahalya is a short film featuring Radhika Apte.
Manoj Bajpayee's role in Taandav is highly appreciated among his fans.
Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in a short film called Karma which talks about the capital punishment in India.
