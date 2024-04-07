Top 7 short films to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 07, 2024
Chhuri talks about problems in modern relationships.
Chutney is a story about the complexities of human relationships.
Rogan Josh stars Naseeruddin Shah in main roles.
Juice stars Shefali Shah and is about gender inequality.
The School Bag is a heartwarming short film about a mother and her young son.
Devi is directed by Priyanka Banerjee and is about sexual violence.
Ahalya stars Radhika Apte in main role. The gripping short film is about Ahalya who stays with her ageing husband.
