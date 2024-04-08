Top 7 shows that showcase dysfunctional relationships on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
A list of various shows that showcase dysfunctional relationships that give you warning signs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These shows will keep you glued and will make you aware of the toxicity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gossip Girl streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about Blair and Chuck.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vampire Diaries is about Katherine the toxic witch. You can watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Succession speaks about relationship between family Logan Roy and his second eldest son. Watch the show on HBO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Euphoria is about the toxic relationships. You can stream it on HBO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You stars Penn Badgley and is quite popular series that talks about various dysfunctional relationships. Available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sex/Life is about craved passion between two people. You can watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Korean hair care techniques to reduce hair fall
Find Out More