Top 7 single season webseries to binge watch on OTT

The given list of shows have interesting storylines that you can finish watching in one day.

Jubilee: A time of celebration and introspection to commemorate turning points in history.

Mare of Easttown: A compelling drama about the unraveling of small-town secrets.

Chess expertise and personal conflicts collide in the Queen's Gambit.

Normal People: The raw, sensitive web of love is the main plot.

Chernobyl: The genuine, spooky fallout. It is a very engaging show.

Band of Brothers: Brotherhood among the chaos of war.

Ripley: Tom Ripley's world of mystery and deceit. Must watch and must recommend.

