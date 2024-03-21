Top 7 South Indian films banned out of India but are available on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 21, 2024
Many films from the South industry got banned in foreign lands due to its content, and here are some of those films which you can watch on OTT.
Vishwaroopam: A riveting spy thriller that expertly combines action and tension and displays Kamal Haasan's talent.
Sita Raman: A captivating political drama with an outstanding ensemble cast that explores the dynamics of power and corruption.
Monster: A gripping criminal thriller that explores the darkest corners of human nature and is driven by Mohanlal's outstanding performance.
Kurup: This suspenseful and intriguing crime drama, which is based on true events, chronicles the life of infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup.
Kaathal the Core: An intensely emotional romantic drama that delves into the complexities of love in the face of societal obstacles.
Mammootty excels in this rigorous investigative thriller, FIR, solving puzzles and giving compelling performances.
2is an action-packed entertainment film starring Vijay that promises heart-pounding scenes and high-octane thrills.
