Top 7 South Indian films loved in North India now on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2024

The epic story Baahubali: The Beginning tells about bravery and power battles in a bygone era.

Secrets and destinies are revealed in the exciting conclusion to the Baahubali film, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

KGF: Chapter 1 follows the compelling tale of a young man who rises from destitution to become a notorious mobster.

Rocky's journey continues in KGF: Chapter 2, which is jam-packed with drama and action.

A coolie's ascent inside the red sandalwood smuggling ring is chronicled in Pushpa: The Rise.

Action, romance, and comedy are all mixed together in this endearing family drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Master is a juvenile school game of cat and mouse between a murderous mobster and a renegade professor.

These and many more South Indian films are being praised in the North India.

