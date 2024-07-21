Top 7 South Indian films loved in North India now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 21, 2024
The epic story Baahubali: The Beginning tells about bravery and power battles in a bygone era.
Secrets and destinies are revealed in the exciting conclusion to the Baahubali film, Baahubali: The Conclusion.
KGF: Chapter 1 follows the compelling tale of a young man who rises from destitution to become a notorious mobster.
Rocky's journey continues in KGF: Chapter 2, which is jam-packed with drama and action.
A coolie's ascent inside the red sandalwood smuggling ring is chronicled in Pushpa: The Rise.
Action, romance, and comedy are all mixed together in this endearing family drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Master is a juvenile school game of cat and mouse between a murderous mobster and a renegade professor.
These and many more South Indian films are being praised in the North India.
