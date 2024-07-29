Top 7 South Indian films of 2024 on OTT to watch this week
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 29, 2024
Maharaja: A compelling story of royal intrigue, politics, and power.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu Man: An action-packed superhero movie with mythological undertones.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aadujeevitham: A moving account of the tenacity and survival of a migratory laborer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A historical drama examining mystical and historical topics is called Bramayugam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel: A drama set in a village that depicts relationships and rural life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premalu: A heartfelt love story full of heartbreaking moments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aavesham: A gripping action drama with surprising emotional turns.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian films are a must watch on OTT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DYK who is Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala and what does she do?
Find Out More