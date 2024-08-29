Top 7 South Indian films that are banned outside India but can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2024

Mammootty starrer FIR will make you appreciate and praise the storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beast starring Vijay Thalapathy is an action-packed entertainment film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vishwaroopam stars Kamal Haasan in the main roles. Watch this riveting spy thriller on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaathal the Core showcases the complexities of love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sita Raman will keep you glued to the screens with its heartwarming storyline. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monster is a criminal thriller that showcases the darkest corners of human nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vishwaroopam is about an ambitious woman studying in the USA who marries a dance master.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup is based on the true event of the infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sita Raman is about Ram and Sita's lovestory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monster film is about entrepreneur from Punjab enters the lives of a couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian psychological thrillers streaming on Netflix, Zee5, and other OTT

 

 Find Out More