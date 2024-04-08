Top 7 spy thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seats on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 08, 2024
The Spy is a story of an Israeli clerk who takes up the job of a secret agent.
The Gray Man is about CIA agent who finds himself in a tricky situation.
Hanna is a tale of a 16-year-old girl who has been trained by her father to assassin.
Mission Majnu is a story of Indian spy working undercover in Pakistan.
Heart Of Stone is a perfect spy thriller.
Snowden will keep you on the edge of your seat with its storyline.
The Recruit is about young lawyer working for the CIA.
Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in main roles.
