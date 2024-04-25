Top 7 suspense thrillers that will leave you disturbed; stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Knives Out on Netflix is about detective Benoit Blanc who investigates the death of renowned crime novelist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Prestige available to watch on YouTube is based on the novel of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the most underrated Bollywood thrillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan in main role that you can watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Identity on Apple TV is a must watch film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now You See Me is one of the heist thriller that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ittefaq available to watch on Netflix is about acclaimed novelist who escapes from the cops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More