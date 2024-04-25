Top 7 suspense thrillers that will leave you disturbed; stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 25, 2024
Knives Out on Netflix is about detective Benoit Blanc who investigates the death of renowned crime novelist.
The Prestige available to watch on YouTube is based on the novel of the same name.
Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the most underrated Bollywood thrillers.
Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan in main role that you can watch on Netflix.
Identity on Apple TV is a must watch film.
Now You See Me is one of the heist thriller that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ittefaq available to watch on Netflix is about acclaimed novelist who escapes from the cops.
