Top 7 Tamil films which are adapted from Telugu movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

Sun NXT Tamil film Jayam is a remake of Telugu film Jayam.

Streaming on Prime Video, M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi which aired in 2004 is a remake of Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi.

Inidhu Inidhu is a remake of Happy Days. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Dhanush starrer Kutty is a remake of Arya. Watch on Prime Video.

Badri stars Thalapathy Vijay is a remake of Thammudu. Streaming on MX Player.

Sachein is a remake of Neetha. Watch on Prime Video.

Watch Ghilli on Prime Video.

Ghilli is a 2004 Tamil film is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu.

