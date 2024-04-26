Top 7 Tamil films which are adapted from Telugu movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
Sun NXT Tamil film Jayam is a remake of Telugu film Jayam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Streaming on Prime Video, M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi which aired in 2004 is a remake of Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inidhu Inidhu is a remake of Happy Days. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush starrer Kutty is a remake of Arya. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badri stars Thalapathy Vijay is a remake of Thammudu. Streaming on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sachein is a remake of Neetha. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Ghilli on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghilli is a 2004 Tamil film is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair care trending tips and techniques for reducing hair fall
Find Out More