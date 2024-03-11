Top 7 Telugu thriller web series to enjoy watching on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Discover the most captivating Telugu web series, all of which are sure to captivate you.
A police officer and a delivery executive become stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day, in the suspenseful thriller Kudi Yedamaithe.
Locked: With its compelling plot and outstanding acting, this engrossing series takes you on a thrilling and terrifying roller coaster ride.
11th Hour: Tamannaah Bhatia plays a successful entrepreneur in this corporate drama. The show explores business intrigue, power battles, and self-sacrifice.
Anya's Tutorial: A gripping online horror series with a paranormal theme. The story follows Anya, the person behind a well-liked YouTube channel, as her life takes a terrible turn.
In Karimnagar's Most Wanted, the goals of four driven people from a small village take a dramatic turn.
Agent Anand Santosh is a captivating crime thriller with a hint of comedy, perfect for fans of police dramas.
Through the lives of several people whose lives are entwined because of their activities, the television series In the Name of God crafts a compelling story.
