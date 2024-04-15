Top 7 thriller films on OTT with a social message too
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Pink: Fights for women's rights and challenges social standards.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH 10: An intense story of revenge and survival on a treacherous journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Article 15: Identifies systemic injustice and discrimination based on caste.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica: It emphasizes the pursuit of justice in a well-known murder case and is based on true events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid: Recounts the valiant struggle against injustice and persecution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul: A haunting story that combines empowerment and retribution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Darlings: An inspirational tale of perseverance and fortitude in the face of hardship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These type of films are one of a kind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Harry Potter and Top 9 best modern fantasy films of 21st century on OTT platforms
Find Out More