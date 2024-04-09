Top 7 trending Korean dramas on Netflix right now
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 09, 2024
Enjoy the following Korean dramas on Netflix for a fun binge watching session.
Queen of Tears: A compelling drama exploring the intricacies of revenge, treachery, and love.
A captivating series called Record of Youth chronicles the aspirations of young people vying for success in the cutthroat fields of acting and modeling.
A lady who is left trapped on an isolated island following a plane catastrophe is the protagonist of the engaging story of Castaway Diva, which is about self-discovery and perseverance.
Doctor Cha: A gripping medical drama that delves into the lives of committed medical professionals who face personal struggles while working nonstop to save lives.
A pragmatic dentist and a free-spirited entrepreneur forge an odd friendship in the charming beach village of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a charming romantic comedy.
A historical epic called King the Land is set in ancient Korea, a time of political intrigue and power battles.
The popular romantic drama Crash Landing on You tells the story of a forbidden romance between a North Korean army officer and a South Korean heiress.
