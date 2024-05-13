Top 7 underrated Amazon Prime webseries that can entertain you
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 13, 2024
Many a times some webseries create a different type of magic which the audience find different yet acceptable. Here are some of the webseries present on Amazon prime.
Hostel Diaries is a slice-of-life drama that chronicles the successes and setbacks of living in a hostel.
Made in Heaven: The complicated lives and lavish marriages that go behind the scenes.
Mumbai Modern Love: A collection of varied tales delving into the intricacies of love in metropolitan India.
Panchayat: A charming and humorous story about a city boy adjusting to country life.
Inside Edge: Drama and intrigue abound in the worlds of power games and cricket.
A thrilling search for a missing youngster with sinister secrets takes place in Breathe Into the Shadows.
A suspenseful thriller about a spy who must balance espionage and family life is called Family Man.
