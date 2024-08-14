Top 7 underrated films of Shah Rukh Khan to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 14, 2024
Asoka streaming on Netflix is a film wherein Shah Rukh Khan has shed his rom-com hero image.
My Name is Khan is a story about an autistic Muslim man. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best works. Watch on JioCinema.
Shah Rukh Khan's role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa will make you appreciate his acting skills. Watch on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Jab Harry Met Sejal will make you fall for him. Watch on Netflix.
Swades on Netflix is a story of an NRI working at NASA in the US, who returns to Charanpur.
Hey Ram is yet another amazing historical drama film of Shah Rukh Khan available on JioCinema.
