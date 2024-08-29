Top 7 underrated Hindi films of 2024 to stream on ZEE5, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 29, 2024
2024 is the year wherein films created new box office records and broke the previous ones.
From Junaid Khan’s courtroom drama Maharaj to Srikanth, here is a list of underrated movies that you should watch now.
Here is a complete list of underrated movies that were released in 2024.
Maharaj on Netflix star Aamir Khan‘s eldest son, Junaid Khan in main roles.
Bhakshak streaming on Netflix is about struggling local journalist who investigates a series of abuse cases.
Srikanth on Netflix is a biographical drama based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur.
Sharmajee Ki Beti streaming on Prime Video is a comedy film that explores lives of middle-class women.
Main Atal Hoon streaming on ZEE5 is about life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Article 370 Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in important roles. On Netflix.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar showcases the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Watch on ZEE5.
