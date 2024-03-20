Top 7 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
If you think you have missed on some of the great webseries, then don't worry. Check these out.
"Ray" is an anthology series on Netflix that features a number of suspenseful stories and is based on the films of the renowned director Satyajit Ray.
"Unpaused" explores the resiliency and optimism of people through a collection of interconnected stories set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Ankahi Kahaniyan" - Offers a selection of unseen tales that delve into the subtleties of interpersonal connections and feelings.
A touching series called "Love Storiyaan" honors love in all of its manifestations.
"Feels Like Ishq" is a lovely anthology of love stories that explores the wide range of contemporary romance. It is full of relatable moments, tenderness, and comedy.
"Modern Love Mumbai" is a series that delves into the intricacies of love and relationships in the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai. It is based on the well-liked New York Times column.
"Ajeeb Daastaans" is an anthology including four intriguing stories with gripping plots that explore themes of love, betrayal, and society standards.
