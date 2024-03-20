Top 7 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Mar 20, 2024

If you think you have missed on some of the great webseries, then don't worry. Check these out.

"Ray" is an anthology series on Netflix that features a number of suspenseful stories and is based on the films of the renowned director Satyajit Ray.

"Unpaused" explores the resiliency and optimism of people through a collection of interconnected stories set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ankahi Kahaniyan" - Offers a selection of unseen tales that delve into the subtleties of interpersonal connections and feelings.

A touching series called "Love Storiyaan" honors love in all of its manifestations.

"Feels Like Ishq" is a lovely anthology of love stories that explores the wide range of contemporary romance. It is full of relatable moments, tenderness, and comedy.

"Modern Love Mumbai" is a series that delves into the intricacies of love and relationships in the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai. It is based on the well-liked New York Times column.

"Ajeeb Daastaans" is an anthology including four intriguing stories with gripping plots that explore themes of love, betrayal, and society standards.

