Top 7 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 12, 2024
Love Storiyaan is a cute web series which talks about love. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ankahi Kahaniyan is about the unseen tales that will leave you emotional. Stream on Netflix.
Ray is an anthology series on Netflix which is based on director Satyajit Ray's films.
Dahan on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of IAS officer who takes up a new case.
Feels Like Ishq is an anthology of love stories. You can watch it on Netflix.
Modern Love Mumbai is a series that talks about love and relationships. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Unpaused is a beautiful collection of interconnected stories during COVID-19 pandemic. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
