Top 7 underrated Indian web series with unexpected twist to watch on Prime Video now
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 30, 2024
Here is a list of best underrated Indian web series with unexpected plot twists to watch on OTT.
Afsos, Bambai Meri Jaan and more heartwarming dramas that deserve your attention now.
Are you a fan of gripping thrillers or dark comedies, watch these underrated Indian web series on Prime Video now.
Bambai Meri Jaan is a story about infamous crime lords. The web series focuses on gang wars.
Afsos is about Nakul who is depressed and suicidal writer who fails in his life.
Laakhon Mein Ek is a story about Aakash who struggles in the world of IIT coaching in Visakhapatnam.
Bestseller stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Arjun Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Sonalee Kulkarni in main roles.
Adhura is a story about mysterious boy who is forced to face the repercussions of actions.
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare stars stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. The comedy series will make you fall in love with him.
Vella Raja is first Tamil-language Original web series about a notorious drug lord.
