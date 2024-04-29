Top 7 underrated slasher movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 29, 2024
Terrifier 2 is about a silent killer. Watch on YouTube.
Pearl streaming on Netflix is about young girl who stays with her ailing father and a controlling mother.
The Devil's Rejects is about sadistic Firefly family. Available to watch on Google Play Store.
Wrong Turn is about travellers who encounter a clan of cannibalistic men. On Prime Video.
Tokyo Gore Police on YouTube is about a young officer with a tragic past.
Midnight Meat Train on Prime Video is about aspiring photographer.
Thanksgiving on Prime Video is about group of teenagers who find themselves stalked.
