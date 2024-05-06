Top 7 unmissable psychological thriller series on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2024
Have a thrilling experience while watching these mind blowing thrillers on Netflix.
A psychological thriller called Dear Child explores the enigma of a lady who lives alone with her children.
A compelling television series that explores the nascent stages of the FBI's criminal psychology is Mindhunter.
The philosophical idea of Tabula Rasa holds that the mind is initially empty.
Ratched: A dramatic series that takes place in a mental institution and tells the tale of Nurse Mildred Ratched, a character from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
A psychological thriller about a single mother caught up in a labyrinth of secrets is called Behind Her Eyes.
The Fame Game is an Indian drama series that explores the secrets and falsehoods that lay behind the glamorous public persona of a Bollywood celebrity who disappears from the spotlight.
Netflix offers a psychological thriller series in Spanish called Muted (El Silencio). After serving six years for parricide, Sergio Ciscar’s story is followed.
