Top 7 upcoming Korean dramas releasing in September 2024 starring Park Seo Joon, Park Shin Hye and more stars
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 07, 2024
Here is a list of upcoming Korean dramas released in September 2024 that you should watch.
Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s Gyeongseong Creature 2 and more.
What Comes After Love from September 27 is a romance melodrama that will make you fall in love.
Iron Family from September 28 is a black comedy K-drama about a family in Cheongryeom-dong, who have been running a laundry shop.
Gyeongseong Creature 2 on Netflix from September 27 is a story about Yoon Chae Ok who meets Ho Jae.
Dog Knows Everything, which premiered on September 25, is a must-watch Korean drama starring Kim Yong Gun, Ye Soo Jung, Im Chae Moo, Song Ok Sook, and others.
Seoul Busters on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 11 is a story about South Korea’s lowest-ranking Songwon Police Violent Crime Team 2.
Seoul Busters stars Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, Park Se Wan and Lee Seung Woo in main roles.
The Judge from Hell from September 21 is a story about a devil from hell who goes into the judge’s body. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Dear Hyeri from September 23 is a healing romance drama that will keep you glued to the screens.
