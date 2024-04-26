Top 7 web series on OTT to change your thinking completely
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
Enjoy these webshows that hold the power to change your mind and motivate you for good.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aspirants is a gripping web series from India that tracks the adventures of UPSC hopefuls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory: This web series provides a realistic representation of the life of students studying for competitive exams. It is set in Kota, India, the center of coaching.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A lovely comedy-drama series called Panchayat chronicles the exploits of a young guy who reluctantly takes a job as the secretary of a panchayat office in a rural area.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King Richard is based on the genuine account of Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams' father and coach.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sherlock: In modern-day London, Sherlock Holmes and his devoted companion Dr. John Watson solve intricate mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Mirror is an anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and society in thought-provoking and frequently uncomfortable ways.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The White Lotus is a darkly humorous drama series that takes place at an exclusive Hawaiian resort where unexpected connections are made between the lives of the staff and guests.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 richest and beautiful Korean actresses
Find Out More