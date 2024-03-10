Top 7 worst Bollywood films on OTT as per IMDb ratings
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
In the timeline of Bollywood film making, many of them have proved to be a disappointment and here are some of them which were not liked by the audiences.
A Bollywood action-thriller, Gunday centers on the lives of two best friends from childhood who go on to become well-known black marketeers.
Renowned for its extravagant action sequences and peculiar plot centered around reincarnation and retribution, Jaani Dushman is a beloved Bollywood film.
Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ram Kapoor are among the main actors in the comedy Humshakals, which is renowned for its slapstick humor and cast of various characters.
Himmatwala: An action-packed Bollywood film starring Ajay Devgn in the title character, a remake of the same-named 1983 picture.
Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt's controversial Bollywood follow-up to 1991's "Sadak," with Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in the key parts, is well-known for its unfavorable reviews.
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag: A badly received Bollywood version of the beloved movie "Sholay," helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, was criticized for both its bad acting and reception.
Liger is the name of the Puri Jagannadh-directed Bollywood sports-action movie starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.
