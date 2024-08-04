Top 8 action-drama films on OTT for a thrilling weekend

Aug 04, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff star in the thrilling action-packed movie War.

Tiger Shroff plays the lead role in the action movie Baaghi 3 which is an action drama film.

In the thrilling heist movie Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan plays two roles, each involving amazing acrobatics.

Shershaah: A dramatic war biographical film with powerful battle sequences, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a bootlegger in the movie Raees, whose operation is challenged by a tough police officer, setting up a spectacular confrontation.

In the dramatic and action-packed film Simmba, Ranveer Singh plays a corrupt police officer who decides to change his ways following a sad occurrence.

Gabbar Is Back: In this gripping action-drama, Akshay Kumar portrays a vigilante against corruption.

Brothers is a compelling story about two separated brothers competing against one another in mixed martial arts.

